Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX) Insider Thomas (Tommy) Cook Sells 1,000,000 Shares

Calnex Solutions Plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) insider Thomas (Tommy) Cook sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 159 ($1.99), for a total value of £1,590,000 ($1,992,481.20).

Shares of LON CLX opened at GBX 168 ($2.11) on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 165.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 140.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.43. Calnex Solutions Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 90.16 ($1.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 180 ($2.26). The company has a market cap of £147 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.46.

Calnex Solutions Limited designs, produces, and markets test and measurement solutions for telecommunication sectors worldwide. It offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing up to 100GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation that enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.

