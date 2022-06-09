Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.75-2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of +0-1% yr/yr to $8.48-8.56, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.42 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.75-$2.85 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Campbell Soup from $47.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com raised Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Campbell Soup currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.64.

Shares of NYSE:CPB traded up $0.41 on Thursday, hitting $47.72. 125,385 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,505,503. Campbell Soup has a 52 week low of $39.76 and a 52 week high of $51.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.80. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. Campbell Soup had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Campbell Soup’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. Campbell Soup’s payout ratio is 48.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,050,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $784,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791,205 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 16.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,182,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749,650 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,259,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387,605 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Campbell Soup by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after purchasing an additional 373,208 shares during the period. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Campbell Soup by 201.0% during the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 381,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,994,000 after buying an additional 254,619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

