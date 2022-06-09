Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.75-$2.85 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.56 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.41 billion.Campbell Soup also updated its FY22 guidance to $2.75-2.85 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Campbell Soup in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a sell rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Campbell Soup from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Campbell Soup from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Campbell Soup from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Campbell Soup has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.64.

NYSE:CPB traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $47.72. The stock had a trading volume of 125,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,505,503. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a P/E/G ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Campbell Soup has a 12 month low of $39.76 and a 12 month high of $51.94.

Campbell Soup ( NYSE:CPB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. Campbell Soup had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 25.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Campbell Soup will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. Campbell Soup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.85%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPB. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Campbell Soup by 22.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,005,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,437,000 after acquiring an additional 373,208 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 662,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,803,000 after buying an additional 71,609 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 54,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after buying an additional 3,818 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 55.2% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Campbell Soup by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. 51.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Campbell Soup Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products the United States and internationally. The company operates through Meals & Beverages and Snacks segments. The Meals & Beverages segment engages in the retail and foodservice businesses in the United States and Canada.

