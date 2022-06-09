Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Shares of Can-Fite BioPharma stock opened at $0.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of 1.86. Can-Fite BioPharma has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $2.62. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.99.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $0.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 132.72% and a negative net margin of 1,447.36%. Equities analysts forecast that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

