Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -$0.51–$0.47 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -$0.38. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.35 million-$51.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.88 million.Canada Goose also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $1.26-$1.50 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GOOS traded down $0.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $20.75. 650,227 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,375,578. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Canada Goose has a 1-year low of $17.91 and a 1-year high of $53.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.02. Canada Goose had a return on equity of 25.08% and a net margin of 8.52%. The company had revenue of $223.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. Canada Goose’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on GOOS shares. OTR Global lowered Canada Goose from a mixed rating to a negative rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Canada Goose from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Canada Goose from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Canada Goose by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 4th quarter valued at $212,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Canada Goose in the 1st quarter valued at $286,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Canada Goose by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 21,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 2,752 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in Canada Goose by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $905,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

