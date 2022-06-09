Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $710.12 Million

Brokerages predict that Cano Health, Inc. (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) will announce $710.12 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cano Health’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $709.78 million and the highest estimate coming in at $710.46 million. Cano Health posted sales of $393.16 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 80.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Cano Health will report full-year sales of $2.88 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.43 billion to $3.82 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Cano Health.

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $492.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.88 million. Cano Health had a negative net margin of 0.55% and a negative return on equity of 6.66%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CANO. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $5.00 to $4.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Cano Health to $14.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on Cano Health from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.30.

Shares of CANO stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $5.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,154 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,999,090. The company has a market cap of $2.47 billion, a PE ratio of -18.32 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average of $6.60. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $3.81 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

In other Cano Health news, Director Lewis Gold acquired 300,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $2,043,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 54.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cano Health during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in shares of Cano Health by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 463,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,127,000 after purchasing an additional 38,720 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the fourth quarter worth about $2,406,000. EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Cano Health in the third quarter worth about $1,033,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Cano Health by 107.0% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 21,700 shares in the last quarter. 37.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cano Health, Inc provides primary care medical services to its members in the United States and Puerto Rico. It owns and operates medical centers enabled by CanoPanorama, a proprietary population health management technology-powered platform that provides the healthcare providers at its medical centers with a 360-degree view of their members with actionable insights to improve care decisions and member engagement.

