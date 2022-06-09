Capita (LON:CPI) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.38

Capita plc (LON:CPI – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 29.38 ($0.37) and traded as low as GBX 24.10 ($0.30). Capita shares last traded at GBX 25.04 ($0.31), with a volume of 5,295,690 shares.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CPI shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Capita from GBX 80 ($1.00) to GBX 65 ($0.81) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Capita in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Capita from GBX 50 ($0.63) to GBX 42 ($0.53) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

Get Capita alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £426.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 419.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 22.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 29.35.

In other news, insider Jonathan (Jon) Lewis sold 572,264 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 21 ($0.26), for a total value of £120,175.44 ($150,595.79). Also, insider John Cresswell bought 45,000 shares of Capita stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 22 ($0.28) per share, with a total value of £9,900 ($12,406.02).

Capita Company Profile (LON:CPI)

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Capita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.