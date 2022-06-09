Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) Shares Sold by Scopus Asset Management L.P.

Scopus Asset Management L.P. reduced its holdings in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) by 26.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 975,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 350,000 shares during the period. Capri comprises 1.4% of Scopus Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Scopus Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.66% of Capri worth $63,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 846,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,927,000 after acquiring an additional 24,958 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 20,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter. Shellback Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Capri in the fourth quarter worth approximately $22,719,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 354,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,038,000 after acquiring an additional 4,017 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Capri by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. 88.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPRI stock traded down $1.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $50.65. 40,359 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,962,358. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. Capri Holdings Limited has a 1-year low of $36.90 and a 1-year high of $72.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.14. The company has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 2.30.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Capri Holdings Limited will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, June 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CPRI shares. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Capri from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Capri from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen reduced their price objective on Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capri from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.68.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of Capri stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total value of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company's Versace segment offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques; and department and specialty stores, as well as through Versace e-commerce sites.

