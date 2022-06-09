Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR) Share Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $3.38

Capricor Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.38 and traded as low as $3.31. Capricor Therapeutics shares last traded at $3.57, with a volume of 98,448 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CAPR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Capricor Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Capricor Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd.

The stock has a market capitalization of $97.30 million, a PE ratio of -4.22 and a beta of 5.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.60.

Capricor Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CAPR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Capricor Therapeutics Inc will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics by 246.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,330 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Capricor Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $51,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Capricor Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $89,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Capricor Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $115,000. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Capricor Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CAPR)

Capricor Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:CAPR) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of first-in-class biological therapeutics for the treatment of rare disorders. Capricor’s lead candidate, CAP-1002, is an allogeneic cell therapy that is currently in clinical development for the treatment of Duchenne muscular dystrophy.

