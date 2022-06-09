Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells C$100,306.00 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at C$500,005.35.

Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.11 on Thursday. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.26 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.693295 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. CIBC reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight Capital increased their price target on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$9.00 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, National Bank Financial downgraded Capstone Copper from an “outperform spec overweight” rating to a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Capstone Copper currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.85.

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

