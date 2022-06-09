Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS) Senior Officer Sells C$100,306.00 in Stock

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,696 shares in the company, valued at C$500,005.35.
Shares of TSE:CS opened at C$5.11 on Thursday. Capstone Copper Corp. has a 12-month low of C$4.26 and a 12-month high of C$7.79. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$6.00. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.52 billion and a PE ratio of 10.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64.
Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capstone Copper Corp. will post 0.693295 EPS for the current year.
About Capstone Copper (Get Rating)
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
