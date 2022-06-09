Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF) Trading Down 3.6%

Carbon Streaming Co. (OTCMKTS:MXVDF – Get Rating) was down 3.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.18 and last traded at $3.18. Approximately 14,734 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 9% from the average daily volume of 16,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.30.
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.08.
About Carbon Streaming (OTCMKTS:MXVDF)
