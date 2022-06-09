Carrefour (OTCMKTS:CRRFY) Sets New 1-Year High at $4.70

Carrefour SA (OTCMKTS:CRRFY – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.70 and last traded at $4.03, with a volume of 467070 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.07.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRRFY shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Carrefour from €20.50 ($22.04) to €22.00 ($23.66) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Carrefour from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank raised Carrefour from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas lowered Carrefour from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($21.51) price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Carrefour has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.00.

Carrefour SA operates stores in various formats and channels in France, Spain, Italy, Belgium, Poland, Romania, Brazil, Argentina, and Taiwan. The company operates hypermarkets, convenience stores, supermarkets, cash and carry stores, and hypercash stores; e-commerce sites and m-commerce channels; and service stations.

