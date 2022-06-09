Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) Shares Sold by Loomis Sayles & Co. L P

Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lowered its stake in Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 115,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,318 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P’s holdings in Casey’s General Stores were worth $22,843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CASY. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 79.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,017,000 after acquiring an additional 52,443 shares during the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the third quarter worth about $1,545,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 5.9% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 2.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 450,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,813,000 after purchasing an additional 8,954 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 11.4% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CASY has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Casey’s General Stores has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

Shares of CASY stock opened at $197.93 on Thursday. Casey’s General Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $216.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $205.52 and a 200-day moving average of $195.41.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 EPS. Research analysts expect that Casey’s General Stores, Inc. will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

