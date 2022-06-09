Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $216.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Get Casey's General Stores alerts:

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CASY shares. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $250.00 to $238.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $257.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Casey’s General Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $232.00.

About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Casey's General Stores Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casey's General Stores and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.