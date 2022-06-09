Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Issues Earnings Results

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.12, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:CASY opened at $197.93 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $205.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.41. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.77 and a beta of 0.77. Casey’s General Stores has a fifty-two week low of $170.82 and a fifty-two week high of $216.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 80.2% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Casey’s General Stores by 89.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 330 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. First Community Trust NA acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $128,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Casey’s General Stores during the first quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 15.1% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. 84.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Casey’s General Stores (Get Rating)
Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.
