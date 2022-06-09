Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR) Shares Sold by Starboard Value LP

Starboard Value LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:CPAR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 238,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,000 shares during the period. Starboard Value LP’s holdings in Catalyst Partners Acquisition were worth $2,318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. Athanor Capital LP purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Whitebox Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,460,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Catalyst Partners Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,826,000. 46.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Catalyst Partners Acquisition stock opened at $9.74 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.76 and a 200 day moving average of $9.74. Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Catalyst Partners Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities in the software companies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

