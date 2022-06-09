Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.61

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSE:CET – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.61 and traded as high as C$0.78. Cathedral Energy Services shares last traded at C$0.77, with a volume of 90,410 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$103.58 million and a P/E ratio of -12.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.19, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Cathedral Energy Services (TSE:CET – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$34.39 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd., together with its subsidiary, Cathedral Energy Services Inc, offers directional drilling services to oil and natural gas companies in western Canada and the United States. It provides directional drilling services, motor rentals, automated gamma, remote drilling, drilling optimization, and well planning services.

