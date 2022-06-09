CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of CB Financial Services from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $21.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.95. CB Financial Services has a 52 week low of $21.02 and a 52 week high of $26.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.70 million, a P/E ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. CB Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.24%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Petiole USA ltd acquired a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,310,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in CB Financial Services by 393.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 151,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,548,000 after purchasing an additional 120,630 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the 4th quarter valued at $298,000. First National Trust Co boosted its holdings in CB Financial Services by 130.5% during the 4th quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 19,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 11,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new position in CB Financial Services during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Institutional investors own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile (Get Rating)

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, as well as time deposit products.

