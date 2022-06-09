Celer Network (CELR) Market Cap Tops $125.30 Million

Celer Network (CELR) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 9th. Celer Network has a total market cap of $125.30 million and approximately $32.28 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Celer Network coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000060 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $30,177.09 or 1.00000230 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003315 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003313 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002104 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00030717 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

Celer Network is a coin. Its launch date was March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,941,099,378 coins. The official message board for Celer Network is medium.com/celer-network . Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official website is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

