CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) is S&T Bank PA’s 2nd Largest Position

S&T Bank PA lessened its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 354,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the period. CF Industries makes up 3.7% of S&T Bank PA’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. S&T Bank PA’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $25,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CF. Seeyond lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 16,001 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,990 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $833,000. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 29.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 29,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 6,709 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 13,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Soroban Capital Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $154,078,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on CF. StockNews.com initiated coverage on CF Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on CF Industries from $81.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of CF Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.09.

In other news, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 5,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.32, for a total value of $489,811.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 6,684 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.90, for a total value of $634,311.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 45,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,293,560.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,802 shares of company stock worth $1,507,827. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CF traded down $0.09 on Thursday, reaching $89.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,071,335. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.19 and a twelve month high of $113.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market cap of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 11.58, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $100.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.05.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. CF Industries had a net margin of 19.73% and a return on equity of 35.04%. The company had revenue of $2.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. CF Industries’s revenue was up 173.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is presently 20.62%.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

