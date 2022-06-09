ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.40.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHX. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Bank of America lowered shares of ChampionX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of ChampionX from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 145.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 76.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 411,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,194,000 after purchasing an additional 178,420 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of ChampionX by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 134,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 52,710 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ChampionX during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,540,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of ChampionX by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 38,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 6,339 shares during the last quarter. 96.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.71. 1,157,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,734,980. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.71. ChampionX has a 52-week low of $19.00 and a 52-week high of $28.88. The company has a market cap of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 2.87.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. ChampionX had a net margin of 4.43% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $865.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $833.75 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ChampionX will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. ChampionX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.48%.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

