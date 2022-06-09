Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE) Shares Up 2.8%

Charge Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRGE – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $4.83 and last traded at $4.81. 7,467 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,394,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of Charge Enterprises in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises stock. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in Charge Enterprises, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CRGE Get Rating ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,000. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Charge Enterprises (NASDAQ:CRGE)

Charge Enterprises Inc engages in building the electrification and telecommunications infrastructure for electric vehicle charging(EVC) and wireless network infrastructure, including 5G, tower, distributed antennae systems, small cell, and electrical infrastructure. The company operates through Telecommunications and Infrastructure segments.

