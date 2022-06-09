ChatCoin Trading 4.2% Lower This Week (CHAT)

ChatCoin (CHAT) traded 9.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 9th. One ChatCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. ChatCoin has a market cap of $576,462.52 and approximately $87,265.00 worth of ChatCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ChatCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30,020.89 or 1.00002086 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.76 or 0.00029176 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00003280 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001555 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00016571 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0172 or 0.00000057 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003328 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000952 BTC.

ChatCoin Profile

ChatCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on December 7th, 2017. ChatCoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 690,000,640 coins. ChatCoin’s official website is www.openchat.co

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenChat is a blockchain-based payment platform. It allows users to trade (buy/sell), store and monitor their digital assets as well as to access the platform blockchain-based chat protocol named BIMP, which will provide users with the features to communicate between them in a tokenized ecosystem. The CHAT token is an Ethereum-based cryptocurrency. It is the platform native token that will allow users to exchange value, it can also be used to purchase available goods and services. “

Buying and Selling ChatCoin

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ChatCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ChatCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ChatCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

