Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Stock Position Trimmed by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its position in Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,099,685 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 161,940 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Check Point Software Technologies were worth $244,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 85.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 76.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 541 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CHKP shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Summit Insights started coverage on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $139.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Check Point Software Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Check Point Software Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.82.

Check Point Software Technologies stock opened at $128.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.00. The company has a market cap of $16.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.64. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $107.85 and a fifty-two week high of $149.62.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Check Point Software Technologies had a net margin of 36.43% and a return on equity of 25.35%. The company had revenue of $542.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $535.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a portfolio of network security, endpoint security, data security, and management solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against 5th and 6th generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

