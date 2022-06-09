ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) Trading Up 2.9%

ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI – Get Rating)’s share price was up 2.9% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.07 and last traded at $26.06. Approximately 31,912 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,244,111 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.32.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CCXI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ChemoCentryx has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.43.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.41. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.01 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

ChemoCentryx ( NASDAQ:CCXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.55) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.25). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 514.64% and a negative return on equity of 47.24%. The firm had revenue of $5.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -1.93 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in ChemoCentryx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. 82.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. It offers TAVNEOS (avacopan), an orally administered selective C5aR inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with severe active anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic autoantibody-associated vasculitis.

