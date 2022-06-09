Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Chemomab Therapeutics in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Kluska anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.40) for the year.

Chemomab Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.04).

CMMB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chemomab Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Chemomab Therapeutics from $30.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

NASDAQ:CMMB opened at $4.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.01. Chemomab Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.53 and a 52-week high of $27.92.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yahav Achim Ve Achayot Provident Funds Management Co Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $78,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chemomab Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $155,000. 28.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Chemomab Therapeutics news, Director Neil Harris Cohen acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 10,750 shares of company stock valued at $45,440 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Chemomab Therapeutics Ltd., a clinical-stage biotech company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of inflammation and fibrosis. The company's lead clinical product candidate is CM-101, a humanized monoclonal antibody that hinders the basic function of soluble chemokine CCL24 for the treatment of primary sclerosing cholangitis (PSC) and systemic sclerosis (SSc).

