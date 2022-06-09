Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stock Holdings Lessened by Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC

Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 3.7% of Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Energy Opportunities Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 352 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Chevron by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Altavista Wealth Management Inc. now owns 9,265 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $760,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,281 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivaldi Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 2,426 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.89% of the company’s stock.

In other Chevron news, insider David A. Inchausti sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.09, for a total value of $757,123.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 12,039 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.29, for a total transaction of $2,134,394.31. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,543 shares in the company, valued at $628,138.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 561,726 shares of company stock worth $94,057,396. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $150.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. DZ Bank raised shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Chevron from $183.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $171.32.

NYSE CVX traded down $2.49 during trading on Thursday, hitting $178.64. 124,314 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,031,402. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.27. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $92.86 and a 12-month high of $182.40. The firm has a market cap of $350.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.44 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $54.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.96 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 11.10%. Chevron’s revenue was up 69.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 16.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 53.38%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

