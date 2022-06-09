Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS) Issues Earnings Results

Chico’s FAS (NYSE:CHS – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty retailer reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Chico’s FAS had a return on equity of 43.27% and a net margin of 4.59%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Chico’s FAS updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $0.21-$0.26 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.64-$0.74 EPS.

Shares of CHS opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.96 and a 200-day moving average of $4.92. The company has a market cap of $658.24 million, a PE ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 1.33. Chico’s FAS has a one year low of $3.80 and a one year high of $7.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CHS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. B. Riley reduced their price target on Chico’s FAS from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Chico’s FAS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

In related news, insider Bonnie R. Brooks sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.28, for a total transaction of $856,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CHS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,579,890 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,340,000 after acquiring an additional 720,297 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 22.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,327,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,973,000 after buying an additional 609,773 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in Chico’s FAS by 16.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,180,927 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $20,066,000 after buying an additional 584,658 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Chico’s FAS by 714.3% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,293,000 after acquiring an additional 536,938 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chico’s FAS by 98.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 668,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after acquiring an additional 330,778 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.88% of the company’s stock.

Chico’s FAS Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chico's FAS, Inc operates as an omnichannel specialty retailer of women's private branded casual-to-dressy clothing, intimates, and complementary accessories. It operates under the Chico's, White House Black Market (WHBM)and Soma brands. The Chico's brand primarily sells private branded clothing focusing on women with moderate to high household income levels.

