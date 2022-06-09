China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

China Eastern Airlines Co. Limited (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

CEA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. HSBC raised China Eastern Airlines from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised China Eastern Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut China Eastern Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut China Eastern Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in China Eastern Airlines by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,730 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of China Eastern Airlines in the first quarter worth $402,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in China Eastern Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $564,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its position in China Eastern Airlines by 12.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 34,148 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CEA stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Monday, hitting $17.72. 5,460 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,308. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.28. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.18. China Eastern Airlines has a twelve month low of $15.77 and a twelve month high of $22.58.

China Eastern Airlines (NYSE:CEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The transportation company reported ($3.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter. China Eastern Airlines had a negative net margin of 24.49% and a negative return on equity of 31.51%. Research analysts anticipate that China Eastern Airlines will post -4.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

China Eastern Airlines Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the civil aviation industry in the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Macau, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers passenger, cargo, mail delivery, ground, tour operations, air catering, and other miscellaneous services.

