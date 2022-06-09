Christopher Homer Sells 8,342 Shares of ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP) Stock

ThredUp Inc. (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) COO Christopher Homer sold 8,342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $33,618.26. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 28,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $113,819.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of TDUP stock opened at $4.27 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $421.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.19 and a beta of -0.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.14. ThredUp Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.71 and a 12 month high of $31.86.

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). ThredUp had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a negative return on equity of 33.77%. The firm had revenue of $72.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ThredUp Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in ThredUp during the 4th quarter worth $99,675,000. Upfront Ventures Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ThredUp during the first quarter worth about $27,907,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of ThredUp in the third quarter worth approximately $64,309,000. Capital World Investors bought a new stake in ThredUp in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,893,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ThredUp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,344,000. Institutional investors own 65.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TDUP shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $20.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ThredUp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of ThredUp from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ThredUp in a report on Monday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.92.

ThredUp Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. ThredUp Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Oakland, California.

