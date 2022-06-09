Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY) Trading Up 0.4%

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) shares were up 0.4% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.67 and last traded at $13.49. Approximately 223,013 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 51% from the average daily volume of 148,154 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chugai Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.96.

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacturing, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, Gazyva, and Xeloda; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; renal diseases consist of Mircera and Oxarol; and neurology/other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, and Enspryng.

