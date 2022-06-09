CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$19.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in CI Financial by 16.5% during the first quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in CI Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CIXX traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The company had a trading volume of 28,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,598. CI Financial has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

