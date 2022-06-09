CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

CI Financial Corp. (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CIXX shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut CI Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Scotiabank reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$25.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. CIBC reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on CI Financial from C$27.50 to C$23.50 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CIXX. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in CI Financial during the first quarter valued at about $207,000. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of CI Financial by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Laurus Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Finally, DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CI Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.66% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CIXX traded down $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $12.15. The stock had a trading volume of 28,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,598. CI Financial has a 1 year low of $10.66 and a 1 year high of $24.52. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.00. The company has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. CI Financial had a return on equity of 40.37% and a net margin of 15.56%. The company had revenue of $500.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that CI Financial will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.1391 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. CI Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.93%.

CI Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

