Cigna (NYSE:CI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $22.60- for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.70. The company issued revenue guidance of $177.00B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $178.34 billion.

Shares of Cigna stock traded down $3.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $257.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,101,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,051. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $258.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $238.39. The firm has a market cap of $81.72 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.77. Cigna has a 52 week low of $191.74 and a 52 week high of $273.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The health services provider reported $6.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.88. The firm had revenue of $44.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.48 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 15.31% and a net margin of 3.04%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Cigna will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.79%.

CI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $266.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Cigna from $278.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Cigna from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $248.00 to $304.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Cigna from $290.00 to $310.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cigna has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $288.76.

In related news, EVP Nicole S. Jones sold 12,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.03, for a total value of $3,126,492.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,118,115.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 3,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.89, for a total value of $969,728.13. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,861,922.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 132,372 shares of company stock valued at $35,194,868. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Cigna in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

