Citigroup Trims Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Target Price to $45.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Citigroup from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the chip maker’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on INTC. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating and set a $72.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $53.15.

Shares of INTC opened at $41.23 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $168.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $45.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.18. Intel has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.39 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is 24.25%.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,080,248,000. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of Intel by 201.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 38,364,844 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,901,362,000 after acquiring an additional 25,630,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 4,407.3% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 16,439,207 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $814,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,074,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 341,450,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $16,922,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Intel by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 177,117,083 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $9,121,530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,279,484 shares in the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

