Citigroup Trims Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Target Price to $100.00

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Micron Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler cut Micron Technology from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Susquehanna reiterated a buy rating and issued a $115.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Monday, May 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Micron Technology from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $112.12.

Shares of MU opened at $68.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.11. Micron Technology has a 52-week low of $65.67 and a 52-week high of $98.45.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.20. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 21.15% and a net margin of 28.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.90 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Micron Technology will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 11th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 8th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $425,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 2,583 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its stake in Micron Technology by 45.0% in the third quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 861,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $61,120,000 after purchasing an additional 267,170 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 27,954 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,604,000 after purchasing an additional 1,374 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in Micron Technology by 5.3% in the third quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,744,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $123,813,000 after purchasing an additional 87,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management bought a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth approximately $217,000. 80.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

