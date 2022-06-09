Citizens National Bank Trust Department Cuts Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its holdings in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,140 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,750 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $1,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TSCO. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Tractor Supply by 149.1% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,113,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $428,284,000 after acquiring an additional 1,265,148 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 137.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 652,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $155,682,000 after buying an additional 377,552 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 677,144 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $161,567,000 after buying an additional 253,809 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 31.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,016,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $205,992,000 after buying an additional 240,696 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in shares of Tractor Supply by 110.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 445,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,280,000 after buying an additional 233,810 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Cynthia T. Jamison sold 5,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.10, for a total transaction of $1,014,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,737,028. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $275.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $240.84.

Shares of TSCO stock traded up $4.48 on Thursday, reaching $202.83. 17,995 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,330,553. The company has a market cap of $22.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $206.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 1.44. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $166.49 and a 1 year high of $241.54.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.92 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 24th. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.20%.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

