Citizens National Bank Trust Department Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 52.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

VOO stock traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $376.13. The stock had a trading volume of 283,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,054. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $349.76 and a 52-week high of $441.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $386.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $405.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

