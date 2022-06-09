Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $1.63 Million Stock Holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,621 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Southern were worth $1,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Southern by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,509,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,601,123,000 after purchasing an additional 432,976 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,564,622 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,435,000 after purchasing an additional 480,757 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in shares of Southern by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,938,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $818,764,000 after buying an additional 102,121 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Southern by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,398,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,824,000 after purchasing an additional 301,690 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Southern by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,262,209 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $360,882,000 after acquiring an additional 215,180 shares in the last quarter. 60.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of Southern stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.56. 90,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,727,682. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.60. The Southern Company has a twelve month low of $60.12 and a twelve month high of $77.24. The company has a market cap of $79.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.48, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern ( NYSE:SO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Southern Company will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.93%.

In other Southern news, EVP Bryan D. Anderson sold 26,917 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.96, for a total transaction of $2,044,615.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,328,933.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 115,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock valued at $22,318,839. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Southern in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Southern in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price target on Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.29.

Southern Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.