Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.37 Million Stock Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department decreased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,275 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ICE. Andesa Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,385 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 56,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,471,000 after acquiring an additional 4,488 shares in the last quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO now owns 2,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intercontinental Exchange by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,948 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,181,000 after buying an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,574,000 after acquiring an additional 12,185 shares in the last quarter. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.53, for a total transaction of $1,413,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 27,229 shares in the company, valued at $3,499,743.37. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 83,621 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.97, for a total transaction of $8,275,970.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,277,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,412,401.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 97,296 shares of company stock worth $9,951,320 over the last three months. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ICE traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $100.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,099,420. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $56.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.89. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 12-month low of $93.45 and a 12-month high of $139.79.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 44.24% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.11%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ICE shares. Raymond James cut their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $161.00 to $157.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com cut Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Intercontinental Exchange from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $117.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.92.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

