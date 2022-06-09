Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $3.53 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 40.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,903 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up 1.3% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $3,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Kirk S. Hachigian bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $70.19 per share, with a total value of $701,900.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,950. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NEE has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $102.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.63.

NEE traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $78.35. 113,176 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,436,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.92 billion, a PE ratio of 106.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.22 and a 1 year high of $93.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.98.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 8.97%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 229.73%.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

