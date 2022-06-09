Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 48.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,748 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 9,040 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $1,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC raised its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com upgraded QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.77.

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total transaction of $197,653.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:QCOM traded up $0.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $139.37. 137,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,987,404. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $156.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $122.17 and a one year high of $193.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.64.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 103.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a boost from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.71%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

