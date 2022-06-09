Citizens National Bank Trust Department Reduces Holdings in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,003 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,910 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in ServiceNow were worth $1,949,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Lee Financial Co lifted its position in ServiceNow by 671.4% during the fourth quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 54 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ServiceNow during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total transaction of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,683.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Lara Caimi sold 726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $474.48, for a total value of $344,472.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 99 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,973.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock worth $9,051,203. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

NOW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $623.00 to $656.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $639.84.

ServiceNow stock traded down $4.78 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $500.64. The stock had a trading volume of 9,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,809,016. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.36 billion, a PE ratio of 460.14, a P/E/G ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $481.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $549.72.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

