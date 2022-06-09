Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 13,640 Shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 28.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,640 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. GQG Partners LLC grew its holdings in Newmont by 126,528.2% during the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,371,214 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $705,131,000 after buying an additional 11,362,234 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Newmont by 44.2% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,151,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $551,212,000 after buying an additional 3,109,683 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Newmont by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 39,746,651 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,465,087,000 after buying an additional 2,256,671 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its holdings in Newmont by 10,363.8% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,207,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $136,931,000 after buying an additional 2,186,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $90,515,000. 78.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Newmont news, EVP Nancy Lipson sold 19,866 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.00, for a total value of $1,569,414.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.20, for a total transaction of $213,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,027,930.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,343 shares of company stock valued at $4,914,333 over the last 90 days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $94.28 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Newmont from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.69.

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $1.93 on Thursday, hitting $65.24. 173,065 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,550,327. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $52.60 and a 12 month high of $86.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.84 and a beta of 0.37. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.53.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.06 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Newmont Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently 167.94%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

