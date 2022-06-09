Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 28,918 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department trimmed its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 55.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 28,918 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $290,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $1,687,000. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $760,732. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

PFE traded down $0.76 on Thursday, hitting $52.71. The company had a trading volume of 366,104 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,659,166. The firm has a market cap of $295.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.51. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.70 and a 1 year high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

PFE has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

