Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 838 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,103 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 838 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.7% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $7,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of AMZN. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 390 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 3 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.5% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 647 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in Amazon.com by 3.7% in the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 111 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in Amazon.com by 0.3% in the third quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,161 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,814,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stone House Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Amazon.com by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 72.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMZN shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $220.00 to $212.50 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $195.00 to $156.25 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.97.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $1.33 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $119.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,133,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 98,185,856. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $131.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $150.17. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 trillion, a P/E ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.23.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 21.60% and a net margin of 4.48%. The firm had revenue of $116.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 173 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $375,275.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,991,458.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 4,837 shares of company stock valued at $10,642,923. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Profile (Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.