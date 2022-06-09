Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 266,832 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 2,647,188 shares.The stock last traded at $6.03 and had previously closed at $5.73.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLNE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Clean Energy Fuels from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Raymond James raised shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a research note on Friday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.50.

Clean Energy Fuels ( NASDAQ:CLNE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative net margin of 42.05% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.03) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.09 per share, for a total transaction of $102,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,345,119.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 3.3% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 38,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 2.2% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 82,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 21.8% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 12,865 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Clean Energy Fuels by 315.6% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,840 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

