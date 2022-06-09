Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Shares Sold by Southernsun Asset Management LLC

Southernsun Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 209,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,972 shares during the period. Clean Harbors comprises 2.1% of Southernsun Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Southernsun Asset Management LLC owned about 0.38% of Clean Harbors worth $20,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 97.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 204.1% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 745 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 8.6% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 2,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clean Harbors alerts:

In other news, CFO Michael Louis Battles acquired 2,000 shares of Clean Harbors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.35 per share, for a total transaction of $176,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 70,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,223,374. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lauren States sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.68, for a total transaction of $68,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,118,265.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,677 shares of company stock valued at $4,091,867 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Clean Harbors in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $128.00 to $131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $120.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Clean Harbors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.89.

NYSE CLH opened at $96.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a PE ratio of 23.32 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $99.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $99.47. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.67 and a 12-month high of $118.89.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.44% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The company’s revenue was up 44.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Clean Harbors (Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, including collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Harbors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Harbors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.