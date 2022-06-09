Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,863,309.44 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, June 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24.
- On Thursday, May 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92.
- On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60.
- On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28.
NYSE NET opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $221.64.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.
CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.
