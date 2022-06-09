Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) CEO Sells $2,863,309.44 in Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.66, for a total value of $2,863,309.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Matthew Prince also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Cloudflare alerts:

On Thursday, June 2nd, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.86, for a total value of $3,030,938.24.

On Thursday, May 12th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.88, for a total value of $2,979,601.92.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.65, for a total value of $5,743,905.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total value of $6,635,481.28.

NYSE NET opened at $55.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -66.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.59 and its 200-day moving average is $106.68. Cloudflare, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $221.64.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. Cloudflare’s revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.11) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Cloudflare by 322.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,347,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,244,000 after buying an additional 8,661,214 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in Cloudflare by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 13,550,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,998,000 after buying an additional 4,731,354 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Cloudflare by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,894,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,422,000 after buying an additional 2,464,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Cloudflare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $320,895,000. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NET. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Cloudflare from $126.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cloudflare from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $155.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.02.

About Cloudflare (Get Rating)

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.