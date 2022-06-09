Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.01-0 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 0. The company issued revenue guidance of $226.50 million-$227.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $217.87 million.Cloudflare also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.03-$0.04 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NET. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cloudflare from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Cloudflare from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $75.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Cloudflare from $245.00 to $100.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, JMP Securities started coverage on Cloudflare in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. They set a buy rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $130.02.

NYSE NET traded down $3.46 on Thursday, reaching $51.60. The stock had a trading volume of 4,644,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,938,939. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.17 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 6.85, a current ratio of 6.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Cloudflare has a 12-month low of $50.03 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $105.74.

Cloudflare ( NYSE:NET Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $212.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.66 million. Cloudflare had a negative return on equity of 17.74% and a negative net margin of 35.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 53.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cloudflare will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,384 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.67, for a total transaction of $6,635,481.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 89,747 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $10,832,462.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 477,401 shares of company stock worth $46,608,795 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 20.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 120.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after buying an additional 15,680,274 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 2.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,358,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,795,953,000 after buying an additional 548,149 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 5.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,552,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,647,000 after buying an additional 278,422 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 3.8% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,685,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,719,000 after buying an additional 62,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 62.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,339,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,338,000 after buying an additional 513,800 shares during the last quarter. 69.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CloudFlare, Inc operates as a cloud services provider that delivers a range of services to businesses worldwide. The company offers an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and IoT devices.

