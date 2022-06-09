CLSA Lowers Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) to Sell

CLSA cut shares of Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $27.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Futu from $79.00 to $46.50 in a report on Monday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Futu from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Futu from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $92.25.

Get Futu alerts:

Futu stock opened at $46.22 on Monday. Futu has a 52 week low of $21.23 and a 52 week high of $181.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $33.73 and a 200-day moving average of $34.68.

Futu ( NASDAQ:FUTU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 6th. The company reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.31. Futu had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 33.88%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Futu will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Futu by 121.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 116,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 63,630 shares in the last quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd boosted its position in shares of Futu by 34.3% during the 4th quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd now owns 268,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,630,000 after purchasing an additional 68,600 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of Futu by 677.3% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,410,000 after purchasing an additional 128,995 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 172,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,664,000 after purchasing an additional 5,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Futu by 1,034.7% during the 4th quarter. Greenwoods Asset Management Hong Kong Ltd. now owns 524,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,707,000 after purchasing an additional 478,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.33% of the company’s stock.

About Futu (Get Rating)

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Futu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Futu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.